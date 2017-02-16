Feb 16 Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd

* Unit subscribed for Wenzhou Bank wealth management product from Wenzhou Bank in amount of rmb200 million

* Unit subscribed for Bank Of Hangzhou wealth management product from Bank Of Hangzhou in amount of rmb300 million

* Unit subscribed Shanghai Bank wealth management product of rmb300 million and China Merchants Bank wealth management product for rmb300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: