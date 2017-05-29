UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
* Was informed on 26 May Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce entered into share transfer agreement with Alibaba (China) Technology Co
* shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co agreed to transfer 201.5 million domestic shares of co to Alibaba (China) Technology Co
* Informed that on 26 may 2017, shanghai yiguo e-commerce co., ltd entered into share transfer agreement with Bailian Group Co., Ltd
* shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co agreed to transfer 22.4 million domestic shares of co to Bailian Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources