UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd
* Co's provisions for impairment of equity investments in subsidiaries will result in decrease of RMB505 million in equity attributable to owners
* Provisions have no effect on (losses) earnings attributable to owners for FY 2016. Source text: (bit.ly/2nv4HU4) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources