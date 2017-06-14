June 14 Lianluo Smart Ltd:

* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited

* Lianluo Smart - the company will provide a loan of U.S. $3 million to Digital Grid, with a term of 6 months and with an annual interest rate of 3.5pct