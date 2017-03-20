March 20Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd

* Says it will not set up new energy car components JV with partners including South Korea's Samsung SDI

* Says it will dissolve a Tianjin-based financial leasing JV, which was set up in 2014

