May 26 Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co Ltd

* To pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

