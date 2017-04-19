UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Libbey Inc:
* Libbey Inc provides first quarter business update
* Q1 sales $173 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.7 million
* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1
* Libbey Inc - Q1 profitability impacted by "stronger competitive pressures", a continuation of end-market trends observed during H2 of last year
* Libbey Inc- estimate furnace rebuilds, technology investments, foreign currency negatively impacted Q1 y-o-y adjusted EBITDA comparisons about $11 million
* Libbey - estimate furnace rebuilds, technology investments, foreign currency negatively impacted Q1 y-o-y adjusted EBITDA comparisons by about $11 million
* Libbey Inc- "also taking pricing actions in both u.s. And Mexico to improve margins"
* Libbey Inc- updated capital spending plan to reduce 2017 capital expenditures to low end of our previously guided range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources