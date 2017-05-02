May 2 Libbey Inc:

* Libbey Inc announces first quarter results

* Libbey Inc qtrly net sales $173.0 million, down 5.4 percent versus prior year, or down 3.3 percent in constant currency

* Says revised its full-year 2017 outlook

* Sees 2017 net sales decline in low-to-mid-single digits, compared to full year 2016, on a reported basis

* Libbey Inc sees full-year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $50 million

* Libbey Inc expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda margin in 11 percent to 13 percent range

* Libbey Inc qtrly loss per share $0.30