BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4 Liberbank SA:
* Q1 net profit 32 million euros ($34.9 million) versus 38 million euros year ago
* Q1 net interest income 102 million euros versus 116 million euros year ago
* CET1 ratio stands at 12.0 percent and 11.1 percent under phased-in and fully loaded Basel III criteria
* NPLs down 38 percent year on year
* Bad loan ratio 13.0 percent at end-March versus 19.4 percent at end-March 2016 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.