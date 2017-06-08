GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
June 8 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc-
* Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc prices private offering of $350 million of 1.0% exchangeable senior debentures due 2047
* Liberty Expedia Holdings - granted to initial purchasers an option to purchase additional debentures in an aggregate principal amount of up to $50 million.
* Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc - redemption and purchase price will generally equal 100% of adjusted principal amount of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated