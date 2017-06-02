BRIEF-Itafos announces appointment of Brian Zatarain as Chief Executive Officer
* Itafos provides update on the company and the company's key strategic initiatives
June 2 Liberty Global Plc:
* Liberty Global Plc - on May 23, Sable International Finance And Coral-US Co-Borrower Llc entered into the financing arrangements
* Liberty Global-Sable International & Coral-US Co-Borrower Llc & Bank Of Nova Scotia as administrative agent entered into $1,125 million additional facility joinder agreement
* Liberty Global-final maturity date for additional term B-3 facility is Jan 31, 2025; additional term bears interest at a rate of libor plus 3.50pct/annum
* Liberty Global Plc - Sable International & Coral-US Co-Borrower & Bank Of Nova Scotia entered into a $625 million refinancing amendment agreement
* Liberty Global Plc - final maturity date for class B revolving credit commitments is June 30, 2023
* Liberty Global Plc - each of the initial borrowers is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary cable and wireless communications, a subsidiary of company Source text: (bit.ly/2qL40dQ) Further company coverage:
* J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces results of term loan amendment approval
FRANKFURT, June 21 HongKong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is vying with Canadian investors to buy German metering and energy management group Ista, which could be worth more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.