BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
May 19 Liberty Global Plc
* Liberty Global - Telenet Financing USD entered into financing by way of additional facility drawn under credit agreement originally dated August 1, 2007
* Liberty Global - Facility AI2 borrower, among others, Bank of Nova Scotia as facility agent entered into $500.0 million additional facility accession agreement
* Liberty Global - Under terms of AI2 accession agreement, certain lenders agreed to provide a $500.0 million term loan facility to facility AI2 borrower
* Liberty Global Plc - Final maturity date for facility AI2 will be June 30, 2025 Source text: [bit.ly/2pUz7U9] Further company coverage:
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing