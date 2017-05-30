May 30 Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* Liberty holdings ltd - ‍david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately​

* Liberty holdings ltd - ‍appointment of munro follows resignation of thabo dloti from board with immediate effect​

* Liberty holdings- ‍thabo leaves liberty "following difference of opinion with board on immediate focus of company"

* Liberty holdings ltd - ‍munro is the current ceo of standard bank group's corporate & investment banking (cib) division