May 30 Liberty Holdings Ltd:
* Liberty holdings ltd - david munro, will assume role of
chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective
immediately
* Liberty holdings ltd - appointment of munro follows
resignation of thabo dloti from board with immediate effect
* Liberty holdings- thabo leaves liberty "following
difference of opinion with board on immediate focus of company"
* Liberty holdings ltd - munro is the current ceo of
standard bank group's corporate & investment banking (cib)
division
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)