BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
May 18 Liberty Holdings Ltd:
* Upward trend in group sales observed in H2 2016 continued in Q1 of 2017, with group indexed new business up 6% compared to Q1 of 2016
* New business margins for quarter remained under pressure
* Says lower economic growth and rand volatility during quarter continued to impact operating performance
* Q1 ended 31st March assets under management amounted to 682 bln rand (31 December 2016: 676 bln rand)
* Says group remains well capitalised post downgrade of south africa's sovereign credit rating in april 2017
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Senate Democrats said they plan to slow Senate business to a crawl starting Monday evening to protest behind-the-scenes Republican work on repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.