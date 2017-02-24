Feb 24 Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* Headline earnings for year ended Dec. 31 2016 amounted to r2 207 million, down 46,2 pct compared to 4 102 million rand in 2015

* "we are in advanced stages of acquiring a life licence in Nigeria"

* FY net customer cash inflows amounted to 7,7 billion rand(Dec. 31 2015: 15,2 billion rand)

* FY end total assets under management increased marginally to 676 billion rand versus 668 billion rand

* Board has approved and declared a gross final dividend of 415 cents per ordinary share

* Operating conditions are expected to remain tough and pressure on consumer disposable income is likely to continue

* Lower returns from investment markets and a challenging consumer environment contributed to weaker earnings in 2016