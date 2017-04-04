BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 General Communication Inc
* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire general communication, inc., combine with liberty ventures group and split-off combined company from liberty interactive
* General Communication Inc - shareholders of GCI will receive total consideration of $32.50 per share
* General Communication Inc - transaction represents an undiluted enterprise value for GCI of $2.68 billion and undiluted equity value of $1.12 billion
* General Communication -Liberty Interactive will effect a tax-free separation of its controlling interest in combined co, to be named GCI Liberty Inc
* General Communication Inc - GCI Liberty will remain an alaska corporation as of deal closing
* General Communication-deal value of $32.50/share comprised of $27.50/share in GCI Liberty class a common stock, $5.00 in newly issued series a preferred shares
* General Communication Inc - sees approximately $130 million annual free cash flow from tax savings related to exchangeable bonds from deal
* General Communication -prior to split-off of gci liberty, gci liberty to execute, draw down in full on $500 million margin loan against 42.7 million series c shares of liberty broadband
* General Communication Inc - split-off of liberty interactive's interest in GCI Liberty is expected to be completed by q1 of 2018
* General Communication-upon completion of deal, former gci shareholders to own 23% of undiluted equity and 16% of undiluted voting power of GCI Liberty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc