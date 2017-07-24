BRIEF-Liberty Media announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams

1 Min Read
July 24 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:
* Liberty Media Corporation announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams; shares retired to treasury
* Liberty Media Corp - as of May 31, 2017, there are approximately 230.6 million shares of Liberty Formula One common stock outstanding
* Liberty Media - investment opportunity offered to Formula 1 teams to purchase up to about 19 million shares of series C formula one stock has expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: