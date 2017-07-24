FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liberty Media announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams
July 24, 2017 / 12:32 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Liberty Media announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* Liberty Media Corporation announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams; shares retired to treasury

* Liberty Media Corp - ‍as of May 31, 2017, there are approximately 230.6 million shares of Liberty Formula One common stock outstanding​

* Liberty Media - ‍investment opportunity offered to Formula 1 teams to purchase up to about 19 million shares of series C formula one stock has expired​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

