BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Liberty Media Corp:
* Liberty media corporation launches secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series c liberty formula one group common stock
* Liberty media says certain selling stockholders offering up to 12.5 million shares of liberty's series c liberty formula one group common stock
* Says selling stockholders will receive all of net proceeds from sale of shares
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016