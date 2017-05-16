BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 16 Liberty Media Corp
* Launch of underwritten public offering of up to amount of $1.17 billion of shares of Liberty's series C Liberty Formula One Group common stock,
* Offering of shares of Liberty's series C Liberty Formula One Group common stock, par value $0.01 per share
* Net proceeds of Liberty's primary offering will be attributed to Formula One Group
* Expects to use net proceeds of offering of shares of FWONK to repay existing indebtedness of subsidiary of Delta Topco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)