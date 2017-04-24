BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 24 (Reuters) -
* Liberty oilfield services inc sees offering of 22.9 million shares of class A common stock in initial public offering - sec filing
* Liberty oilfield services inc says anticipate that initial public offering price will be between $16.00 and $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon:
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock