BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
Feb 23 Lidds Ab:
Q4 pre-tax loss 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($235,000) versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.9777 Swedish crowns)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.