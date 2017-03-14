March 14 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG:

* Group increased its annual profit in 2016 by 20.4 pct to 103.9 million Swiss francs ($103.11 million)

* Proposes that general meeting of shareholders increase dividend to 1.70 francs per share

* Nominates Georg Wohlwend as chairman of board of directors

* It is consistently pushing ahead with its Step Up 2020 strategy

* FY business volume increased to chf 58.0 billion

* FY net interest income increased by 4.2 pct to 138.1 million francs (2015: 132.5 million francs)

* Assets under management at LLB group were 46.4 billion francs on Dec. 31, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 45.6 billion francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)