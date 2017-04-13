April 13 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* Has reached an amicable agreement with German authorities in connection with untaxed assets of German clients. Under agreement, LLB AG will make a one-time payment of 16.7 million euros ($17.75 million)

* Payment is fully covered by provisions for legal and litigation risks and will have no negative financial impact on 2017 business year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)