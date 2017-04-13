BRIEF-Greenland Holdings to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 13 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :
* Has reached an amicable agreement with German authorities in connection with untaxed assets of German clients. Under agreement, LLB AG will make a one-time payment of 16.7 million euros ($17.75 million)
* Payment is fully covered by provisions for legal and litigation risks and will have no negative financial impact on 2017 business year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' for the proposed rupiah senior bonds of Indonesia-based PT Bank Mandiri Taspen Pos (Bank Mantap, AA(idn)/Stable). Bank Mantap's proposed bond issuance will be IDR2 trillion in total with maturity of up to 60 months, which consists of: - Tranche A with issuance amount of IDR1.5 trillion and maturity of 36 months from the issuance date,