July 6 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2trxDyZ

