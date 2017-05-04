May 4 Lifco AB (Publ)

* Q1 net sales increased by 18.1 per cent to SEK 2,423 (2,051) million.

* Q1 organically, net sales grew by 7.5 per cent

* Q1 EBITA increased by 40.6 per cent to SEK 385 (274) million

* Says still have considerable financial scope for further acquisitions, as net debt remains at 2.1 times EBITDA before restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, well below our target of a net debt of less than three times EBITDA