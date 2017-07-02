BRIEF-Shark Mitigation Systems announce a manufacturing license agreement with Boardlams
* Announce a manufacturing license agreement with southern californian production company, Boardlams
July 3 Life Corporation Ltd:
* Life Corporation Limited reaches agreement with bondholders
* Entered into debt capitalisation agreements with each of bondholders
* Eeffect of these agreements is to convert total amount owing under each bond into equity
* Merus Labs International Inc and Norgine B.V. receive Spanish anti-trust approval of proposed arrangement
* Confirms that Bain Capital and Cinven are considering to apply for an exemption from one-year exclusion period for the submission of a renewed voluntary public takeover offer