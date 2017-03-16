March 16 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited
:
* Rights offer declaration announcement
* Following Alliance Medical deal, co's net debt temporarily
increased to about 4.1 times pro forma FY normalised EBITDA
* Net proceeds of rights offer will be used to repay a
portion of bridge facility
* Rights offer will raise gross proceeds of approximately
R9.0 billion
* Final terms of rights offer will be announced on
finalisation date, being on or before March 23, 2017
* Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, Rand Merchant Bank are
acting as joint bookrunners for rights offer
* Brimstone and Allan Gray entered into irrevocable
undertakings to subscribe for some or all of rights offer shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)