BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :
* HY HEPS seen between 23.3 - 27.9 cents per share, movement of between a decline of 75 pct and 70.0 pct below HY 2016 HEPS of 93.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.