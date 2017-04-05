April 5 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Headline earnings per share for six months March 31 down between 50 pct to 60 pct

* Revenue for six months March 31 to be up between 20 pct and 25 pct

* Expects HY international normalised ebitda to grow 16 pct - 20 pct

* Says HY international revenue to grow 18 pct - 24 pct