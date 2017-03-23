BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
March 23 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced
* Rights offer will have an issue price of 24.50 rand per Life Healthcare ordinary share
* Ordinary shares issued pursuant to rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of co's post-rights offer share capital
* Rights offer will consist of an offer of 367,346,939 new shares for every 100 life healthcare ordinary shares
* Rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of life healthcare's post-rights offer share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rzekBw) Further company coverage:
* Simulations plus reports record preliminary revenues for third quarter FY2017