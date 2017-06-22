June 22 Lifebrandz Ltd.:

* Proposes placement of 10.4 mln new ordinary shares at s$0.048 for each subscription share

* Entered into subscription agreements with each of subscribers Yoshio Ono and Kayoko Francis

* Net proceeds from placement will be approximately s$482,660

* Yoshio Ono and Kayoko Francis to subscribe for an aggregate of 10.4 million new ordinary shares in capital of co at s$0.048 for each subscription share