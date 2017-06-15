June 15 Lifebrandz Ltd :

* Responds to Business Times articles regarding 'RTO talk lifts Lifebrandz' and unusual trading activities

* Says group had released its financial results for Q3 on 14 June, had also responded to queries from SGX-ST on unusual trading activities

* Confirms that co is not aware of any information or other possible explanation for unusual trading activities