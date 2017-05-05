UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Lifebrandz Ltd :
* Yamaguchi Hiroyuki has stepped down as chairman of board with effect from 5 may 2017
* Saito Hiroyuki has been appointed as executive director, chairman of board and ceo of company
* Chng Weng Wah, an executive director of company, has stepped down as ceo of company
* Chng Weng Wah will remain on board and will be re-designated as a non-executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources