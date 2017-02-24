UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Lifebrandz Ltd:
* Term sheet has been terminated by mutual agreement of parties
* Termination of term sheet is not expected to have any material effect on company's performance for financial year ending 31 July 2017
* Refers to announcements by company in relation to proposed acquisition by co of entire issued and paid-up capital of Natural Essence Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources