BRIEF-Genscript Biotech Corp says Bsj Nanjing enters BSJ capital increase agreement with Prc Fund
* Bsj Nanjing entered into bsj capital increase agreement with prc fund and bsj hk
June 26 LIFESPOT CAPITAL AG
* FY NET LOSS 2.28 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.28 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Staff to be reduced approximately 15% with restructuring provision (pre-tax) of $5.3 million in 2hfy17
June 27 Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.