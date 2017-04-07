April 7 Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into facility agreement on 5 April 2017

* Under agreement, aggregate amount of up to HK$9 billion shall be made available to borrower

* Deal for financing development of group's commercial complex on a piece of land located in Kai Tak Development district, East Kowloon

* Facility agreement with a syndicate of financial institutions as lenders and Bank Of China (Hong Kong) limited as agent and security trustee