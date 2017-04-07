UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd :
* Unit entered into facility agreement on 5 April 2017
* Under agreement, aggregate amount of up to HK$9 billion shall be made available to borrower
* Deal for financing development of group's commercial complex on a piece of land located in Kai Tak Development district, East Kowloon
* Facility agreement with a syndicate of financial institutions as lenders and Bank Of China (Hong Kong) limited as agent and security trustee Source text : (bit.ly/2nKO05l) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources