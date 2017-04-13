April 13 Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Company agreed to sell and purchaser agreed to purchase sale shares for consideration of HK$1.29 billion

* Deal to dispose all of Lifestyle Properties shares held by co & about 59.56 pct of entire issued share capital of Lifestyle Properties

* Group expects to record an estimated gain of about HK$410 million from disposal