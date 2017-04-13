Swedish prosecutor closes SCA probe without charges
STOCKHOLM, June 15 A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday that a bribery investigation regarding representatives of forestry group SCA had been closed without resulting in any charges.
April 13 Lifestyle Properties Development Ltd
* Trading in shares of Lifestyle Properties Development will be halted at 1:00 p.m. on April 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday that a bribery investigation regarding representatives of forestry group SCA had been closed without resulting in any charges.
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.