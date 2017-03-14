March 14 Lifetime Brands Inc

* Lifetime Brands confirms receipt of unsolicited indication of interest

* Lifetime Brands Inc- board will carefully evaluate and consider the indication of interest in due course in context of lifetime's strategic plans

* Lifetime Brands Inc - J.P. Morgan chase is serving as financial advisor to lifetime; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is Lifetime's legal advisor

* Lifetime Brands - received indication of interest from mill road capital management expressing interest in acquiring all shares of co for $20/share