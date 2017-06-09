BRIEF-Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
June 9 LIFEWATCH AG:
* EQS-ADHOC: LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. RELEASES PROVISIONAL INTERIM RESULT OF PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
* BY END OF MAIN OFFER PERIOD, WHICH EXPIRED ON JUNE 8, 2017, AT 4:00 P.M. CET, SHAREHOLDERS HAD TENDERED 82 PERCENT OF SHARES OF LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
* Says tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017
* Sears Canada seeks creditor protection to pursue restructuring plan