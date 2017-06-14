June 14 LIFEWATCH AG

* EQS-ADHOC: LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY PUBLISHES THE DEFINITIVE NOTICE OF THE INTERIM RESULT

* BIOTELEMETRY ( OFFEROR) CONFIRMED TODAY THAT SHAREHOLDERS TENDERED APPROXIMATELY 83 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING TOTAL SHARES OF LIFEWATCH AG DURING TENDER PERIOD AND DECLARED OFFER TO BE SUCCESSFUL

* ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF 10 TRADING DAYS FOR SUBSEQUENT ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER WILL START ON JUNE 15, 2017, AND IS EXPECTED TO RUN UNTIL JUNE 28, 2017, 4.00 P.M. CET