BRIEF-Staples to pay $171 mln termination fee if deal with Sycamore Partners terminated
* Staples - if deal with Sycamore Partners is terminated under certain circumstances, Co to pay Arch Parent termination fee of $171 million - SEC filing
June 29 LIFEWATCH AG:
* BIOTELEMETRY HOLDS 17,831,214 LIFEWATCH SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 96.50% OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL OF LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
FRANKFURT, June 30 Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said on Friday.