March 10 LifeWatch AG
* Recommends rejection of the Aevis Victoria offer
and continues solicitation process
* Solicitation process with other parties is on-going and
company will report to shareholders as soon as situation allows
* Says committee sees more value for company and company's
shareholders by further pursuing company's strategy on a
stand-alone basis or by combining with a suitable industrial
partner
* Says there is no identifiable strategic benefit for
LifeWatch in a combination with Aevis Victoria sa and no clear
rationale as outlined in prospectus
* Says there is no identifiable revenue or cost synergies
available through a combination with Aevis Victoria
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)