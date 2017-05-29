May 29 LIFEWATCH AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY

* FURTHERMORE, BOARD OF LIFEWATCH HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT IN ADDITION TO AEVIS, ALSO HIMALAYA TMT FUND HAS INDICATED TO ACCEPT INCREASED OFFER