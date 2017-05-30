May 30 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand enters into worldwide omniab® platform license agreement with xcella biosciences

* Under license, xcella will be able to use omnirat, omnimouse and omniflic platforms

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - co is eligible to receive development, regulatory milestone payments, royalties for each product incorporating an omniab antibody

* Xcella will be responsible for all costs related to the omni programs