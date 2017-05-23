May 23 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* On May 22, 2017, entered into a license agreement and a
supply agreement with privately-held interventional analgesix,
inc
* Agreement grants IAX exclusive right to use Captisol in
development and commercialization of Captisol-enabled version of
specified compound
* Will receive an upfront payment, and could also
potentially receive milestone payments, plus tiered royalties of
5 pct -10 pct of net sales
* Says could receive commercial revenue from shipment of
Captisol to IAX for clinical and commercial activities
