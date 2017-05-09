BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Lightbridge Corp
* Lightbridge provides business update and reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Lightbridge Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.20
* Lightbridge Corp says for Q1 ended March 31, 2017, revenue was $0.1 million versus. $0.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd