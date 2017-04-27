April 27 Lijiang Yulong Tourism Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 81.3 million yuan to 139.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 116.1 million yuan

* Says that tourism market renovation as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sWWjBo

