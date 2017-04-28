BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 28 Lilis Energy Inc:
* Lilis Energy Inc files for offer and sale of up to an aggregate of 22.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qdMKu4) Further company coverage:
June 14 A former portfolio manager at Visium Asset Management LP was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday following his conviction on securities fraud charges stemming from an investigation that led the New York-based hedge fund to close last year.
* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101