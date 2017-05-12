BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 12 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Lilly announces positive results for three phase 3 studies of galcanezumab for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine
* Eli Lilly and Co - galcanezumab, an investigational treatment for prevention of episodic and chronic migraine, met its primary endpoint
* Eli Lilly and Co - galcanezumab primary endpoint in three phase 3 studies (evolve-1, evolve-2 and regain)
* Eli Lilly and Co - also is evaluating galcanezumab for treatment of cluster headache, with phase 3 trial results expected in 2018
* Eli Lilly and Co - patients treated with galcanezumab experienced statistically significant improvement versus placebo on several pre-specified secondary endpoints
* Says it will submit a biologics license application to u.s. Food and drug administration (FDA) for galcanezumab in second half of 2017
* Eli Lilly and Co - based on unmet medical need and significance of this disease for patients, lilly has been granted fast track designation from FDA
* Says the BLA submission will be followed by submissions to other regulatory agencies around world
* Eli Lilly and Co- in the three studies, most commonly-reported adverse events were injection site reactions, including pain
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film